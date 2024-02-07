Mother says she could have been killed after van crashes into her living room in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother says she and her two kids could have been killed when a van crashed through her garage and into her living room. She says the driver told her he had a medical emergency.

Chelsea Shelton says she was at work, but when she arrived home she couldn’t believe what she saw. “Well, I was panicked. I was crying. I was sad. I couldn’t breathe,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Shelton says she was stunned to see the van that went crashing into her garage, then into her living room, then the kitchen and almost out the back door. She says the van crashed where she and her two small kids usually sit and play games and watch TV. “We could have been in there and we could have died,” she said.

Luckily Shelton was at work, and her kids at school when the van caused so much damage to her home on Fielding Way on February 1st.

Shelton says she spoke to the driver after emergency crews had to dig him and two others in the van out of the rubble. “He said ma’am, I’m sorry. He said I had a medical emergency. And I said that’s okay. God gonna bless you and I hope you okay. That’s all that matters. Material things can be replaced.”

Marsha Mercer was in the van and says the driver blacked out. “Did you think you were going to die?” Jones asked her.

“Yes I did. I thought we were gone,” Mercer replied.

Now Shelton says her home is so structurally unsafe she hasn’t been allowed back inside. She’s having to pay for just about everything to rebuild her life. “Undergarments, toys, toiletries. It’s been very hard.”

She and her children have had to stay with family, friends, or in a hotel. Something her 4 year old is having a tough time with. “And he said, well mommy I’m just so sad. I’m not going to be able to have my toys. And it just made my heart break down,” Shelton said. He really wants his Nintendo Switch.

Mercer, the woman in the van, says the driver, her friend, is still in the hospital.

Shelton says since his insurance company can’t speak with him she’s having to foot the bill for a lot of things she needs.

