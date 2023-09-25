Metro Atlanta workers standing firm as UAW strike expands to more plants

MORROW, Ga. — Tens of thousands of men and women across the country are fighting for better pay, stronger benefits, pensions and more time off.

United Auto Workers is targeting General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, and their parts distribution facilities for dealerships.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was in Morrow with the impact this could have locally.

No deals no wheels. A handful of UAW Local 868 picketed outside the Stellantis Chrysler parts distribution center in Morrow.

They walked out on Friday after the national UAW announced it was expanding the strike to 38 parts distribution centers around the country.

“If you believe in something, you fight for it and you sacrifice,” Lesia Vaughn said.

Vaughn works at the distribution center and she’s also the vice president of UAW Local 868.

She says they really didn’t want to walk out and strike, but, she says, they had to stand up for their beliefs.

It was bittersweet. We were happy because we wanted to fight for what we believe in and then it was kind of sad because no one wants to walk out,” Vaughn explained.

The UAW is striking against General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler Jeep.

The center supplies parts for Chrysler Jeep dealers throughout metro Atlanta. There are worries that if the strike persists, it could make it harder to get the parts needed to repair cars.

Local 868 President Mark Anthony Miller hopes the strike doesn’t last long either.

“Do I know when it’ll be over, pretty much the biggest is, do we know how long it will last? I always tell them, we don’t have an end date. We’ll just have to take it one day at a time,” Miller said.

Vaughn added they’ll stay out here striking for as long as it takes.

“I have no idea. I hope it’s over tomorrow, but if it’s not, oh well,” Vaughn said.

In a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson for Stellantis insisted they’d made good faith and competitive offers to their employees and questioned whether the UAW has ever had an interest in reaching an agreement in a timely manner. “They seem more concerned about pursuing their own political agendas than negotiating in the best interest of our employees.”

