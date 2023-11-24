Many wait until Thanksgiving to travel out of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving travel is well underway and millions of people are flying out.

Roughly 2.7 million people boarded flights and millions more drove to attend Thanksgiving celebrations.

“Well, I traveled on this day before,” Barbara Tartt told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

Tartt is from Michigan but is in town for the holiday. She said she normally flies out of Chicago when she travels and likes flying on holidays.

“The prices are less, believe it or not, and there’s no traffic,” Tartt said.

And her method of last minute traveling maybe right. Thursday, Channel 2 Action News cameras were at the World’s Busiest Airport and things seemed less crowded.

“There were minimal people on the airplane as well. So it’s a great day to travel,” said Tartt.

Security officers said the busiest day of travel for the year is actually after Thanksgiving.

“The busiest day of the year appears to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving because the window to come is a lot shorter than it is to leave,” Johnny Jones with the Transportation Security Administration said.

Jones said they’re prepared. “Everybody is working that can work and some are working overtime.”

This upcoming holiday travel season will be busy for airports across the country, Jones continued.

As for Tartt, she’s glad she didn’t experience any long lines.

“I got there 2 hours ahead of time and it only took me 30 minutes,” said Tartt.

According to TSA, passengers should get to the airport two to three hours early. Also, check your airlines to keep track of any potential canceled flights.

