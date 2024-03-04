Man wanted for questioning in Clayton County arson investigation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man they believe may have information about a fire in Clayton County.

Clayton County police said on Nov. 15, officers recieved reports of a fire on Riverdale Road at the Reserve at Riverdale.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

According to the investigation, officers recovered security cameras with footage of a man near the property before the fire.

Police said they must identify and locate the man to question him about the arson.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3605.

