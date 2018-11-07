Man wanted in deadly double shooting arrested in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in St. Louis was arrested in Clayton County.
Darrick Barber, 26, was tracked to a home in Riverdale Friday morning by U.S. marshals with the help of Clayton County deputies, according to the sheriff’s agency.
He was arrested without incident.
Barber was wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 slayings of Eric Johnson, 28, and Jeannie Nicole Miller, 25, in Ferguson, Missouri, a northern suburb of greater St. Louis. Johnson and Miller were found fatally shot inside a home.
Months before her death, Miller had taken out a protection order against Barber, her ex-boyfriend, claiming he was stalking her, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In paperwork filed in a St. Louis County court, Miller described a series of incidents that allegedly involved her, her mother and her children, according to the Post-Dispatch. She claimed Barber broke into her home, tried to run her off the road and threatened her by phone and in text messages.
When she filed for the order in May, Miller told the judge she had three children ages 1, 3 and 6, the newspaper reported.
Barber is being held in the Clayton County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Missouri, according to the sheriff’s agency. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action there.
Authorities did not say what brought him to Georgia.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
