0 Man says Clayton Co. commissioner had him cited out of retaliation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local county official is accused of using police to target citizens and an officer's body cam recorded the incident

Channel 2's Carl Willis learned the victims wanted to find out some public information, but instead police in Clayton County issued them a citation.

Clayton County police bodycam video shows the moment two citizens were issued a criminal trespass warning from a government building and threatened with jail.

"I'm issuing a verbal warning and we're going to do a police report," the officer is heard saying on the body cam video. "if you come back further actions can be involved such as arrest."

Vondell Jefferson was on the receiving end of that warning, but told Willis he did nothing to warrant it.

He requested the video from police to try to prove that.

"I have a right as a citizen to see what's going on," Jefferson said.

Jefferson said he's an advocate for the county and was outside of the Economic Development Office on March 10 to see the candidates that were being interviewed to fill the executive director position. But one candidate claims that Jefferson and his passenger, Mickey Garber, were being unruly. Michael Edmonson, the chair of the development authority, wrote: "The candidate reported that they approached him while he was still in his car in the parking lot, made profanity-laced remarks to him, and otherwise harassed him." Jefferson saif that's not the case and believes the call to the police was retaliation and an abuse of power. "Commissioner Edmonson made the phone call," Jefferson told Willis. He said he previously called out Edmonson for conflicts of interest in how the economic development board was set up. "This was to silence us and to remove us because they were frustrated with the facts that i was bringing forth," Jefferson said. The claim was that Garber and Jefferson were causing commotion. Jefferson said the video shows otherwise. "They choose to take this and try escalate it and set a narrative that's not necessarily true," Jefferson said. Jefferson told Willis that the police later called him back, apologized for the whole incident and said he's welcome back at future meetings. He said he's calling for an investigation into filing a false police report.

