Man found dead in submerged car found in lake at local park

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a body was found in a submerged vehicle in Clayton County Saturday.
The body was found in a sunken Honda Accord in the lake at the Clayton County International Park Sunday morning.
The Clayton County dive team responded to the scene and found a man dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The cause of death has not been determined, and the victim showed no signs of injuries. The medical examiner is on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
