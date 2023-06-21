Man back behind bars for assaulting women at motel 24 hours after release from Clayton jail

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man spent less than 24 hours in the outside world before finding himself back behind bars.

Dalton police say Aaron Terrell Tyler, 43, attacked two women at a Red Roof Inn on Tuesday morning.

A woman came to the Dalton police station just after 7 a.m. to report to police that she was loading luggage into her car to check out of the motel when a man approached her and asked if she needed help with her bags.

After she declined, she says the man followed her into the room and tried locking the door. She says she began to scream for help and he left.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Tyler, a convicted sex offender.

When police went to the motel lobby, they found a second woman who said Tyler attacked her as well. She says she heard a knock on the door and when she opened it, Tyler tried forcing his way inside, but she was able to force him back outside and lock the door.

Investigators say Tyler had been released from the Clayton County Jail on Monday and was in Dalton to enter a drug treatment program, but had been denied entry. It’s unclear what charges he faced in Clayton County.

Tyler was required to register as a sex offender in connection to a 1995 case in Illinois.

He is currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail on charges of simple assault and false imprisonment.

