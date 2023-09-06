Man arrested for stabbing man sitting in his car, police say he’s also a prime murder suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is facing several charges after police say he stabbed someone and then started chasing others with a knife. Police say that may not be the only person he stabbed.

Officers say they were searching for a suspect in a separate case when they were called to Main Street in Jonesboro for a stabbing.

When they got there, Lloyd Lee Brown, 32, was still holding a knife in his hand. He was held at gunpoint and taken into custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators later learned that the victim was sitting in his car when Brown walked up and stabbed him through the window. Brown then opened the door and kept stabbing the victim.

The other people in the car got out and Brown began chasing them with the knife.

He was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, motor vehicle hijacking and criminal damage to property.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several hours before that incident, police were called to the same area where they found a man who had been stabbed to death.

Investigators say they learned that Brown was with the man who was killed. They say he is being considered the prime suspect in that man’s homicide.

The names of the victims have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I want him to rot in jail’: Police issue arrest warrants in Buckhead valet’s deadly shooting Harrison Olvey was working as a valet inside a parking garage off Piedmont Road in Buckhead when he tried to stop some thieves from breaking into cars.

©2023 Cox Media Group