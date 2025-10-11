Man accused in church shooting after basketball game denied bond

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The man accused of shooting three people outside a church has been denied bond.

The judge’s decision means Romontae Crews will remain in jail. He turned himself in to Forest Park Police on Thursday.

Investigators say Crews was the gunman who fired at several people following a men’s league basketball game nearly two weeks ago.

The shooting injured three teammates.

More than 10 bullets struck the victims. Crews is scheduled for another court appearance on Nov. 5.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

