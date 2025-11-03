Jonesboro church gives away more than 100 turkeys and other food to those in need

JONESBORO, Ga. — A metro Atlanta church stepped up in a big way on Sunday to help families impacted by the government shutdown.

Dixon Grove Baptist Church in Jonesboro held a food distribution on Sunday following their afternoon service.

Church members told Channel 2’s Cory James that they not only wanted to give people food, but also offer compassion and hope.

One woman who waited in line said she is a widow and is raising eight children of her own.

“It is a blessing. Like, it’s really a blessing and we will benefit,” she said.

Church officials said they know many families are experiencing increased hardships because of the now month-long government shutdown and recent issues with funding for SNAP benefits.

Evangelist and church member Beverly Grandy said families are struggling to take care of their bills.

“Everything is due, and you don’t have a check coming in, and you have children you have to feed, that is heartbreaking,” she said.

Janice Dixon does food coordination and community outreach for the church. She told Channel 2 that 150 turkeys were given to families along with 85 boxes of fresh produce, helping those who need support during challenging and uncertain times.

Dixon said a number of community organizations and faith-based groups are working together to support families.

Church officials said they are planning to hold a similar event before Thanksgiving.

