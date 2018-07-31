0 Jet fuel tax break could force local district to make up $18M

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Schools will have to find a new way to make up what could become a nearly $18 million budget gap after Gov. Nathan Deal exercised his executive authority and eliminated the sales tax on jet fuel.

Deal tried to eliminate that tax earlier this year, but was stopped by Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.

Cagle, who was running for governor at the time, said he would block that portion of the bill because Delta announced it would no longer offer discounts to NRA members.

Deal has said eliminating that tax would help Georgia companies like Delta and would also help rural communities trying to attract big corporations and industry to their counties.

It also brings Georgia into compliance with FAA regulations which stipulate that all aviation-related sales tax generated at an airport must stay at that airport.

Clayton County, particularly the school district, was the beneficiary of the sales tax.

Clayton County School Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley Jr. said eliminating that tax could cost the schools upward of $18 million.

Deal negotiated a deal where Delta will continue to pay Clayton County the equivalent of what it would have paid in sales tax until December 2019, enough time to find a solution to that budget gap.

Beasley said that will help until they can all decide what to do next.

“We’re working with the Clayton County government and the other entities, the cities, in really allowing the state to see if there are some long-term solutions,” Beasley said.

