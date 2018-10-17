  • Insurance mistake is keeping loved one from proper funeral, mother says

    By: Justin Wilfon

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An insurance mistake has left a grieving family struggling for for money.

    Someone shot and killed 23-year-old Daveon Triplett last week. Triplett was murdered on his son's third birthday.

    Police said Tripplett was fatally shot in the head at the A&H Apartments on Hill Street in Forest Park.

    Tripplett was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

    Chinequah Hawkins, 24, also of Forest Park, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, the release said. She’s now in the custody of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

    Speaking exclusively to Channel 2's Justin Wilfon, Tripplet's mother explains how an insurance mistake has left her unable to afford a proper burial for her son. Hear the emotional interview, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    The family has taken to GoFundMe to raise money for his burial. To donate, click here.

