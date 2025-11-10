Impaired driver was doing 133 mph near elementary school, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was arrested after police said they were going nearly three times the speed limit near a school.

A driver was arrested for DUI after being caught speeding at 133 mph on Highway 138 near Swint Elementary School in Clayton County on Oct. 25, Clayton County police said.

D.R.E. Flounory who was operating a Light Detection and Ranging device, observed the vehicle traveling at nearly three times the posted speed limit of 45 mph.

The driver was stopped in a gas station parking lot at Highway 138 and Crown Way, police said.

Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy noted a strong odor of alcohol and observed that the driver had red, bloodshot, watery eyes. According to the arrest report, the driver admitted to consuming a beer and a shot of tequila.

The driver agreed to perform voluntary field sobriety tests, during which he exhibited several signs of impairment, leading to his arrest for DUI.

A subsequent GCIC check revealed that the driver’s license was suspended due to a prior DUI offense.

The driver’s identity wasn’t disclosed. Channel 2 Action News reached out for more information.

