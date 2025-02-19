Illinois homicide suspect arrested in Clayton County after standoff with SWAT team

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for homicide after a brief SWAT standoff on Tuesday.

Matthew Alexander, 34, is wanted by the Rockford Police Department in Winnebago County, Illinois for drug-induced homicide.

He was arrested Wednesday evening in Forest Park.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI’s Violent Crimes Unit, the Forest Park police and fire departments, and the Clayton County police and fire departments to take him into custody.

Alexander was previously arrested in 2018 and was charged with aggravated battery to a child.

