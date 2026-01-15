Man in country illegally accused of selling fentanyl at metro Atlanta farmers market

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Federal agents have arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl at a metro Atlanta area farmers market.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Luis Sanchez-Acevedo was in court on Wednesday to answer charges for allegedly distributing fentanyl from a produce stand in Forest Park.

All the latest on the investigation and what agents found, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said DEA agents investigated Sanchez-Acevedo for selling counterfeit “M-30″ pills that had fentanyl in them.

“Our community is a safer place now that this illegal alien and his lethal pills are off the streets,” Hertzberg said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation took place over September and October last year. Prosecutors said Sanchez-Acevedo sold about 3,000 pills from or near the produce stand he operated at the Forest Park farmers market.

DEA agents recovered the pills and a lab test showed they contained fentanyl and xylazine, a sedative for large animals “that is extremely dangerous for humans,” according to prosecutors.

Agents arrested Sanchez-Acevedo at his produce stand on Tuesday. While searching the stand, agents found and recovered about 1,000 more counterfeit pills.

Further investigation showed that Sanchez-Acevedo is from Mexico and not legally in the United States, according to the Justice Department.

“This defendant is accused of distributing fentanyl, a drug responsible for countless overdose poisonings across our country,” Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, said. “In support of DEA’s Fentanyl Free America Initiative, DEA remains committed to targeting those who traffic in this poison and holding them accountable through the federal justice system.”

Sanchez-Acevedo was before a judge on Wednesday, facing charges of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group