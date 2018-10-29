Hospital patient steals ambulance from paramedics, investigators say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a patient at a Clayton County hospital stole an ambulance and was found at a nearby mall.
Investigators confirmed to Channel 2’s Tom Jones that they arrested Larry Dunlap after they said he stole the emergency vehicle while paramedics were transferring another patient to Southern Regional Medical Center.
Officers said they used the vehicle's GPS tracking device to track the ambulance.
Police said Dunlap stopped at Southlake Mall.
When they found him, officers said he was wearing an emergency vest and told them he was a firefighter in training.
