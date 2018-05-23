Homes evacuated in SWAT situation in Forest Park

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Forest Park police said SWAT has been dispatched to a home Wednesday morning after a man armed with a gun barged into someone's home.
According to police, the 30-year-old man entered the home on Ernest Drive and threatened an acquaintance inside. The person was able to escape and called 911.
Police attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful.
A perimeter was set up and nearby homes were evacuated.
Clayton County SWAT was called to assist.
The incident is near Forest Park Middle School.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned the school's principal is talking with authorities about the best way for dismissal.
The man's friends said he had just gotten out of jail and had said he was not going back.
