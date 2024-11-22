Heading to the airport? Officials expect Friday to be busiest travel day before Thanksgiving

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be yet another record-breaking travel week, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration is already preparing for more than 18 million people to pass through security across the country and some newer federal policies aimed at making travel run more smoothly are in effect.

Transportation officials said Friday is supposed to be the busiest travel day for flyers over the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.

Atlanta airport officials said they are expecting about 4.2 million travelers to pass through the airport between now and Dec. 2.

While Friday is expected to be the busiest flying day for travelers in the metro area, Wednesday before Thanksgiving is forecasted as the busiest day for drivers, where AAA said more than 2.3 million Georgians will drive at least 50 miles away for the holiday, with more than 148,300 residents flying out of town.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Some of the new policies coming down from the federal government to help travelers include that airlines must provide automatic cash refunds if a flight is significantly canceled or delayed and you don’t want to keep your flight or get rebooked.

The new rules also apply to issues with delayed luggage or if you don’t get a service you paid for like in-flight WiFi.

Additionally, if a traveler picks getting a voucher instead of a refund due to a flight issue, they now have to remain valid and usable for at least five years, according to federal law.

Ahead of the busy holiday season, airport officials and members of law enforcement discussed how they’re preparing for heightened security and heavier travel numbers.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed they’d be increasing patrols at the airport in the wake of a spike in car thefts from the airport’s parking lots.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group