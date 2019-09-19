‘He could have snatched my daughter': Mom says she scared man away from bus stop

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says she scared a strange man away from her 5-year-old daughter's bus stop Wednesday morning.
Chloe Leonard said the bus picks up and drops off her daughter at Knotty Pine Place and Thorne Ridge Trail in Clayton County. The stop is right in front of a burned-out house.
Leonard told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman she's concerned about children's safety.
"She said, ‘Mommy, there's a guy running out of the garage,' and she runs towards me," Leonard said.
The mother said her daughter told her the man came from inside the burned-out house but started running toward a wooded area as soon as he heard Leonard's voice.
"Why would anyone be in a burned down house that no ones supposed to be in?" she said. "He could have snatched my daughter."
Hyman is talking to police about they plan to take action, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
