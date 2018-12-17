Have you seen him? Mattie's Call issued for 27-year-old Clayton County man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County have issued a Mattie’s Call for a 27-year-old man reported missing Monday.
According to police, Reginal Johnson was last seen Friday around 12:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Watercrest Drive. He was last seen wearing a green and navy shirt, blue jeans and a blue jacket.
Investigators said Johnson has been diagnosed with mental health disorders and he’s not on his medication.
Johnson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department or 911.
