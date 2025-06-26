Hartsfield Jackson readies for 4 million travelers over Independence Day weekend

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In the lead up to the July 4 holiday travel weekend, the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing to host millions of passengers.

According to airport officials, they expect more than four million passengers to fly to, from or through the Atlanta airport.

The holiday travel period is expected to last from June 26 to July 6, but this Friday is supposed to be the busiest.

To help avoid long wait times, the airport recommends passengers arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before scheduled departures if you’re flying within the United States.

International travelers should arrive three hours early, airport officials recommended.

Here’s a breakdown of peak travel expectations for the holiday period, according to the Atlanta airport.

Busiest travel dates:

Friday, June 27: 394,576 projected passengers

Thursday, June 26: 384,414 projected passengers

384,414 projected passengers Sunday, July 6: 377,076 projected passengers

