Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta launches therapy pet program for ‘pawsitive’ airport vibes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has introduced a new program to help reduce stress for both travelers and employees.

The new initiative to bring down stress levels at the Atlanta airport uses therapy cats and dogs to create a more ‘pawsitive’ vibe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The program is part of an effort to create a more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for passengers and staff by having therapy pets present at the airport terminals.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Who can be stressed when a dog comes around you and wants you to pet them?” Karen Ellis, Assistant General Manager of Customer Experience at the airport, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

Travelers at the airport said they supported the program, too.

“I think it’s an awesome idea... definitely is helpful... I know a lot of people are scared of airports and flying,” traveler Talina Bishop said.

The enthusiasm for the program was also shared by airport staff.

“Whenever they come I try to pet them... it gives me that dopamine rush that I need to get me through my day and through the week... it’s amazing,” Lasonya Bennett, an airport employee, said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group