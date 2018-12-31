Hands-free violation traffic stop leads to drug bust

JONESBORO, Ga. - A simple traffic stop ended with a large drug bust and a driver charged in Jonesboro.
Investigators told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the officer stopped the driver on Dec. 26 for holding a phone while behind the wheel on Tara Boulevard.
That’s a violation of Georgia’s hands-free law.
“The vehicle had the odor of marijuana coming from it as well,” Jonesboro police Chief Cliff Kelker said.
Kelker told Washington that the officer reportedly checked the driver and his pickup truck, and found a gun, a large stash of marijuana, oxycodone and drug-laced raspberry Jell-O.
“If it’s in a form the children can identify with, that’s even more lucrative for them to sell on the streets,” Kelker said.
The driver, identified as Ke’Juan Malik McDay, 22, now faces a number of charges including possession.
Police said he faced the same exact charges when he was pulled over for the same offense in the past.
Investigators said McDay was out on bond at the time of his arrest and is still in jail awaiting his next court date.
