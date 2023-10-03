Man shot, killed by police in Clayton County after GBI says he pointed gun at officers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department requested GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday after one man was shot and later died.

No officers were injured during the incident.

According to the GBI, a Clayton County police officer was near Kendrick Road in Jonesboro when he saw a man, later identified as Richard Preston Johnson, 35, of McDonough, motioning his hand toward the officer as if he were pointing a gun at him.

The officer began to approach Johnson, but he ran away.

The officer chased Johnson behind a home, where police said Johnson took out a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer then shot Johnson.

Johnson was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where he died.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Once it is complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

