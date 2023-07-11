Firefighter dies in car accident on his way to work in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services announced the loss of their fellow firefighter and beloved colleague.

The department said Darnell Dixon was on his way to work when he was involved in a fatal car accident.

In a post, shared on Facebook the department said even in the face of such tragedy, they will continue to support one another.

“We stand united as a firefighting family, providing unwavering support and solace to those who grieve. In the face of such tragedy, we must unite to support one another,” the department wrote.

Details of the accident were not immediately released. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. The department stated the flags will be lowered to half-staff as we they honor Dixon’s life.

The department is asking everyone to keep Dixon and his family in your thoughts and prayers but also remember to celebrate his life of service and sacrifice.

“Let us remember and celebrate his life of service, bravery, and sacrifice. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and his legacy will inspire us to continue our mission of protecting and serving our community,” the department said.

