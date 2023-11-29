Faulty dryer causes fire at laundromat, Riverdale Fire Department says

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A fire at a laundromat in Riverdale had the fire department responding quickly to put it out before noon on Wednesday.

According to the Riverdale Fire Department, they went to the Coin Laundry on Denham Street after there were reports of a commercial fire at the business.

The department said no one was injured and the fire was limited to just one of the machines inside.

The business is expected to reopen later on Wednesday.

