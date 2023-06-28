‘Earl shot him:’ Man identifies his killer as high school classmate, Ga. prosecutors say

A Georgia man is heading to prison after a Clayton County jury convicted him of murder last week.

Earl Dennard Jr. was convicted of shooting and killing a man who he knew from high school in August 2021.

Prosecutors say Davieon Norfus drove to the Chase Ridge Apartments in Riverdale where he was meeting Dennard. They say Dennard had parked at a nearby apartment complex and snuck up on Norfus before shooting him in the head through the car window.

They say Dennard stole some things from the car before running away.

Norfus was able to tell first responders that “Earl” shot him before dying from his injuries.

Cell phone records showed that Dennard was the last person to be in contact with Norfus in the minutes before his death. Social media records show the two had been talking online the day before.

Investigators say Dennard’s father’s gun was used in the shooting.

During trial, Dennard claimed he had shot Norfus in self-defense.

The jury found him guilty of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

