  • City cracking down on unpaid tickets dating back to the 1990s

    By: Wendy Corona

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - People across the metro are getting notices in the mail to appear in court on tickets more than a decade old.

    Many of them tell Channel 2 anchor Wendy Corona, these are tickets they have alredy paid.

    Sylvester Williams paid a dime for a copy of a 2009 ticket he got in Forest Park for driving with an expired tag. Since then, he even got a commercial driver's license.

    "Normally, I guess your license would be suspended if you didn't pay a ticket. Mine wasn't," he said.

    Williams isn't alone.

    Hear from others who say the city is going deep into its files to prosecute decades-old violations, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES


     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories