City cracking down on unpaid tickets dating back to the 1990s

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - People across the metro are getting notices in the mail to appear in court on tickets more than a decade old.
Many of them tell Channel 2 anchor Wendy Corona, these are tickets they have alredy paid.
Sylvester Williams paid a dime for a copy of a 2009 ticket he got in Forest Park for driving with an expired tag. Since then, he even got a commercial driver's license.
"Normally, I guess your license would be suspended if you didn't pay a ticket. Mine wasn't," he said.
Williams isn't alone.
Hear from others who say the city is going deep into its files to prosecute decades-old violations, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
