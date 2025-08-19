Driver of tow truck with unauthorized police signage accused of impersonation

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Riverdale Police Department said its officers have arrested a tow truck operator for unlawfully displaying police insignia and markings suggesting an affiliation with the department.

The Georgia State Patrol alerted the Riverdale Police Department Friday about a tow truck displaying unauthorized markings that read “Riverdale Police Impound,” the police department said Tuesday. The truck also featured a license plate with a replica of the official City of Riverdale seal.

Riverdale officers launched an investigation and quickly identified the vehicle and its operator. The investigation confirmed that the tow truck operator had no affiliation with the Riverdale Police Department and had never been employed by the RPD in any capacity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The individual was arrested and charged with police impersonation.

The Riverdale Police Department emphasized that such deception is illegal and erodes public trust. They stated their commitment to protecting the integrity of the department and the safety of the community.

The Riverdale Police Department has started an internal review in response to the discovery and opened a public query to determine if there are additional, unreported incidents involving the tow truck driver. They urge any people who may have encountered this individual or witnessed questionable behavior involving these vehicles to contact the Riverdale Police Department.

The Riverdale Police Department expressed gratitude to the public and the Georgia State Patrol for their cooperation.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Riverdale Police Department for more information.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group