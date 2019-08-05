Driver dead after truck flips over on busy road in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Part of a busy road is shut down because a truck crash where a driver died.
The truck flipped onto its side on Jonesboro Road in Clayton County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police are trying to figure out how the driver lost control.
It's been more than 7 hours since this fatal crash happened here off Jonesboro Road in Forest Park. Police are still on the scene investigating what exactly caused this driver to lose control. pic.twitter.com/SU0HfMShes— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) August 4, 2019
