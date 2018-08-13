  • Officer-involved shooting under investigation

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County.

    According to GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles, the Clayton County Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance.

    We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE updates.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories