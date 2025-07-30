Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Clayton County are searching for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

Investigators put out an alert on Tuesday night that they are searching for Pharrell Williams.

Authorities say they were searching in the area of Tucker Road & West Windermere Way.

He is described as being five feet, eight inches and approximately 138 pounds.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on what crime Williams is wanted for.

