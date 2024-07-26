As Delta returns to normal operations after IT outage, here’s how to get reimbursed for delay costs

ATLANTA — After six days of major delays and cancellations related to the CrowdStrike IT outage, Delta Air Lines flights are arriving and taking off like normal.

Still, thousands of people were impacted by the delays and cancellations.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer learned that Delta is willing to pay more for those affected by the outage.

“There’s bags everywhere and there’s still families just laying on the ground since Friday,” a traveler at Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport told Farmer on Thursday.

While the time lost can’t be returned, Delta says they’re now willing to reimburse those who had to buy tickets on another carrier.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said to get the most of it, you’ll need to “show you bought a ticket on another airline,” so Delta will reimburse the cost for alternate transportation.

Initially, Delta had refused to take on those costs, even the cost of rental cars if you had to go that route instead.

To make sure you get your reimbursements, Howard told Farmer it’s important to get your records and receipts together.

“I think now they are going to be accommodating,” Howard said. “The better the receipts, the better the reimbursement is going to be. Hotels, any alternative transportation.”

Howard said it was effectively Delta saying “OK, we give up, we’re gonna give you the money you spent,” Howard continued.

Despite that progress though, there’s a limit to Delta’s generosity. Clark said Delta is not going to reimburse costs for pre-paid hotels or cruises, concert tickets, or similar items.

While thousands are wading through the process of being made whole from the experience, Delta is making it fairly easy, with links at the top of their website to get started on the reimbursement process.

