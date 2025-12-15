Delta adds more New Orleans flights for UGA fans going to Sugar Bowl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Delta Air Lines is adding additional flights to accommodate fans traveling for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The airline said it is expanding its flight schedule to key destinations including Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans ensuring fans can support their teams during the crucial playoff games.

“Bowl season is all about tradition, rivalries and unforgettable moments as teams battle it out for a place in the championship,” Amy Martin, Vice President – Network Planning at Delta, said in a statement.

Georgia will play as the No. 3 seed in this year’s College Football Playoff. The Dawgs will face the winner of No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

Delta said it will increased flights from Atlanta to New Orleans between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 2026.

The other quarterfinal games will feature No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Delta also announced specific additional flights to those cities.

Delta said it is also catering to fans who might miss the games due to travel. Many of Delta’s aircraft are equipped with live satellite TV, allowing passengers to watch the games in-flight.

Additionally, Delta Sync Wi-Fi, presented by T-Mobile, is available on 75% of Delta’s fleet, enabling passengers to stream games using their own subscription services.

