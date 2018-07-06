0 Customs Officers Save Heart Attack Victims at Hartsfield-Jackson

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some U.S. Customs officers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are being hailed as heroes. After two passengers suffered heart attacks, the officers raced in to perform CPR and use a defibrillator. The emergencies happened last month, eight days apart.



Ronnie Matheson and Joe Harding see thousands of new faces every single day. Any one of them might need their help.

"We know in this environment, people travel of all ages, and it can happen at any time,” Officer Matheson said.

Matheson and Harding as U.S. Customs & Border Protection officers assigned to the airport. The emergencies happened at the international baggage claim. "We saw two older ladies holding an older gentleman's legs up in the air. It looked like his face was red,” Officer Harding said.

An 81-year old passenger who had just arrived from Paris, suffered a heart attack. The officers immediately started CPR and grabbed the closest defibrillator.

"It's just natural instinct. Somebody needs aid. You render aid,” Matheson said. That aid kept the patient alive until Atlanta Fire and Rescue paramedics took over.

Eight days later, officers revived a second heart attack victim near the same baggage area. That patient was a 35-year old woman.



"In my long career, I'm proud of a lot of things. This is what I'm most proud of. Because I made a difference,” Officer Harding said. The first patient is still in the hospital. Officer Matheson recently visited him.

"What was the visit like? What did he tell you?" "Thank you,” Officer Matheson said.



