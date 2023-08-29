Clayton County schools sends weather, heat advisory to parents

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools sent out an Orange Level heat index alert to parents and school staff due to conditions reported Tuesday by the National Weather Service.

According to the announcement from the district, the heat index for Clayton County, and specifically the city of Jonesboro, is expected to hit 95 degrees around 2 p.m.

An additional chance of heavy rains starting at 3 p.m. was also mentioned.

The school said some extracurricular outdoor events may be impacted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While the heat is expected to cool off to below 87 degrees after the rain, according to the school’s statement, the heat index between noon and 6 p.m. prompted the district to establish an Orange Level alert.

As a result, outdoor athletic events and practices are now to be limited and additional monitoring and water breaks are encouraged.

TRENDING STORIES:

The district said scheduled games will still be on the calendar, though that may change if the Georgia High School Association chooses different start times due to heat or other weather conditions.

In the meantime, Clayton County Schools said parents are encouraged to keep the heat and weather in mind while planning any after-school activities and to make sure children are dressed in appropriate clothes, as well as have access to water.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Couple believes a lightning strike caused their South Fulton home to catch on fire

©2023 Cox Media Group