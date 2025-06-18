Clayton County police searching for missing, endangered man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing endangered man.

Officers responded to Byrom Parkway in Jonesboro shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her brother, Byron Fahie, was seen on her Ring camera leaving out the back door of her home at about 6 a.m. He was in town visiting her from Alabama.

Police say Fahie is diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Officers searched the areas around her home, but did not find him.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt with “Mt. Olive Baptist Church” printed on it in yellow writing. He was wearing black sweatpants with a white line going down the sides, black socks, and white/blue athletic slides.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, extension 8.

