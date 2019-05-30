Clayton County police need your help to solve deadly triple shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help in solving a shooting that left two men dead.
The shooting happened on April 1 in the 800 block of Brian Lane.
A total of three people were shot, but Jonas Rivers and Ladavion Brown were killed.
A total of three people were shot, but Jonas Rivers and Ladavion Brown were killed.
But with no leads, police are turning to the public to help get some answers in this case.
But with no leads, police are turning to the public to help get some answers in this case.
