Clayton County police looking for woman with bipolar disorder last seen overnight

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen overnight.

Police say they responded to a missing person’s call overnight in the 9100 block of Overlook Drive in Jonesboro after a mother said her daughter, Shannonhouse, Jhunyllan was seen just after midnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She is described at a black woman with hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, sweatpants, and purple slide shoes. Jhunyllan suffers from Bipolar Disorder and oppositional and Defiant Disorder, according to CCPD.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact CCPD at 770-477-3550.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

VIDEO: Driver who crashed, overdosing on drugs saved by APD officers Officers then retrieved Narcan from their patrol car and used it on the driver, before using it on the driver, helping reverse the opioid overdose.

©2023 Cox Media Group