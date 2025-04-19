Clayton County police looking for teen who has been missing for 2 weeks

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing, endangered teen.

Dreshaun Oglesby has been missing since Saturday, April 5.

Police responded to Rex Road in Rex, Georgia, on that day to a report of a missing person.

His family said he requires medication that he does not have access to since he’s been missing.

He is approximately five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 115 lbs, and has black and “blondish” hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, tie-dyed purple pants with yellow faces on them, and blue Jordan shoes with white laces.

If you have information on his location, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

