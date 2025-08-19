Clayton County police to buy 15 new vehicles after receiving federal grant

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said they’re going to buy more than a dozen new vehicles this year.

And according to the police department, it’s thanks to the support of U.S. Rep. David Scott.

Scott helped CCPD secure an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for $1.03 million.

The department said it will use the funding to buy 15 new police vehicles and “launch our Precinct Anti-Crime Taskforce, aimed at reducing gang violence in partnership with our CAGE Unit.”

