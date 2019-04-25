Clayton County officer injured in crash, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Garden Walk Boulevard, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Authorities have not released any details on the crash, which heavily damaged the front of the officer’s patrol car. The officer’s condition was not known.
We're working to learn more about what happened and how the officer is doing, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
