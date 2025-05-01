Clayton Co. Police searching for man who ran away threatening to harm himself

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a man who ran away after making threats to harm himself.

On Monday, April 14, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Mt. Zion Road in Stockbridge.

When they arrived, Clayton County Fire Rescue crews and EMS workers were medically evaluating Rasheed Qaiyim.

Police say Qaiyim made threats to harm himself and displayed behavior that posed a concern for public safety.

While crews were preparing to put him in an ambulance, Qaiyim ran away.

He was last seen running toward Mt. Zion Road and the Highway 138 area.

If anyone sees him or knows his location, please contact the Clayton County police department at 770-477-3648.

