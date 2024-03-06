Clayton County

Clayton Co. police looking for missing man with diminished mental capacity

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jacob Cook Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jacob Cook, a missing man diagnosed with a diminished mental capacity. (Clayton County Police Department)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jacob Cook, 21, was last seen Feb. 29 at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Cook has been diagnosed with Cognitive Developmental Delay, giving him the diminished mental capacity of a teenager.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cook has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5′ 4″ tall, and weighs about 100 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

If you have information on his location, please call police at 770-477-3550.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mary Mac’s Tea Room roof collapses, restaurant temporarily closes

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read