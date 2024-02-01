Boy suffering from psychosis, bipolar disorder missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a missing Forest Park boy suffering from bipolar disorder.

According to Clayton County police, Christian Sanchez, 13, left his mother’s home on Wednesday just before 9 p.m.

He suffers from bipolar disorder, ADHD, and experiences psychosis.

Police say he is off his medication.

A Mattie’s Call was issued for him on Thursday.

Sanchez is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

He is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 85 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue Puma hooded jacket, baggy black pants, and blue and red Nike cleated shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

