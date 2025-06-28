Bond denied for man accused of killing 17-year-old near Clayton County Kroger

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of a deadly shooting in a Clayton County shopping center earlier this week will remain behind bars.

Yahiko West, 22, had his first appearance before a judge just after noon on Saturday where he was denied bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

West is charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of 17-year-old Qi’Adrian Gordon.

The shooting happened near the Kroger on Tara Boulevard and Tara Road on Wednesday night. West was arrested the next day.

Shoppers in the Lovejoy Village Plaza were angry this incident happened and told Channel 2’s Tom Jones they were glad the suspected shooter was off the streets.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He did hit somebody and kill them. But think about the innocent bystanders that could have gotten shot during this incident,” Bruce Griggs said.

West’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 28 and he will have a bond hearing on August 1.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group