Blind dog rescued after falling down 10-foot hole in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A blind dog was rescued earlier this month and is now ready to find his fur-ever home.

Officers with Clayton County Animal Control were called to reports of a dog being trapped in a hole.

When they got there, they found Rooter, who is blind, had fallen between 10 and 15 feet into a trench-like hole.

They were able to get a rope tied around Rooter and safely lift him to the surface.

Rooter is a nine-year-old, 58-pound Chow Chow mix.

After being checked out, Rooter was determined to be healthy and was taken to Clayton County Animal Control and went up for adoption earlier this week.

Clayton County Animal Control told Channel 2 Action News earlier this week that they were at their capacity and had nearly 30 dogs that, if not rescued, would have to be euthanized. Luckily, just in the nick of time, they were able to “secure shelter” for all of the dogs and none had to be put down.

They say Rooter is one of 24 more dogs that will have to be euthanized if not adopted by Thursday afternoon.

For details on how to adopt, click here.

