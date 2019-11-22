Attorney wants psych evaluation for accused serial rapist tied to 8 attacks

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The attorney for a man who police say raped at least eight woman in metro Atlanta plans to ask for a psychiatric evaluation of his client, he said Friday.
In April, Clayton County police arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, 24, after they said they had linked his DNA to at least eight of the attacks.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there Friday as Bowen was arraigned in Superior Court. A grand jury had indicted him on 60 charges ties to the alleged attacks.
TODAY STARTING AT 4: We hear from some of his alleged victims, who say they are happy this case could soon be going to trial.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police arrest man suspected in series of rapes in Clayton County
- Accused serial rapist may be tied to 7 more local cases
- Victim says she was angry to learn serial rape suspect was police recruit
- Detective: Odds of suspect not being serial rapist are one in 100 million
- 'I don't care': Victim has no sympathy for accused rapist complaining about jail
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}