Attorney wants psych evaluation for accused serial rapist tied to 8 attacks

    By: Tom Jones

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The attorney for a man who police say raped at least eight woman in metro Atlanta plans to ask for a psychiatric evaluation of his client, he said Friday. 

    In April, Clayton County police arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, 24, after they said they had linked his DNA to at least eight of the attacks.

    Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there Friday as Bowen was arraigned in Superior Court. A grand jury had indicted him on 60 charges ties to the alleged attacks. 

