0 Atlanta airport unveils plans to prevent another power outage

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The world’s busiest airport has a new backup plan after a power outage brought it to a complete stop in December.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie was in a meeting with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International’s general manager Wednesday to learn about their plans.

The airport will be hauling in massive generators soon. The generators are the size of trucks.

They already have generators on the property, but they want the airport to be fully powered should they lose power like they did in December

On December 17, an electrical fire crippled both the main power system and its backup and flights came to a halt. They had an electrical fire in a tunnel.

More than 1,400 flights were canceled. After that, airport officials showed Channel 2 Action News their new plan.

They are installing more than 20 industrial generators. They will be at each terminal so if there is another outage, the backup will kick in within ten seconds.

